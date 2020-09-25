 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Thursday
breaking top story

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Eight of the new cases reported were in Buffalo County, and one each was reported in Dawson and Harlan counties.

No new cases were reported in Gosper, Franklin, Phelps or Kearney counties.

No further details were provided on the COVID-19-related death.

As of Friday morning, there were 10 COVID-19 patients at CHI Health Good Samaritan and seven at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Two Rivers has had 2,397 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,714 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 683 patients. In the seven-county region, 21 people have died of COVID-19.

Total cases so far:

- Dawson: 1,064

- Buffalo: 1,014

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 106

- Gosper: 34

- Franklin: 22

- Harlan: 20

Statewide, there have been 42,731 cases of COVID-19 and 462 deaths, with 453 new cases Thursday.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News