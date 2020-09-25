10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Eight of the new cases reported were in Buffalo County, and one each was reported in Dawson and Harlan counties.

No new cases were reported in Gosper, Franklin, Phelps or Kearney counties.

No further details were provided on the COVID-19-related death.

As of Friday morning, there were 10 COVID-19 patients at CHI Health Good Samaritan and seven at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Two Rivers has had 2,397 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,714 are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes are unconfirmed for the other 683 patients. In the seven-county region, 21 people have died of COVID-19.

Total cases so far:

- Dawson: 1,064

- Buffalo: 1,014

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 106

- Gosper: 34

- Franklin: 22

- Harlan: 20