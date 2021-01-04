1,400 children get gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Goodfellows' 2020 drive

KEARNEY — The 2020 Goodfellows drive concludes today with a total of $70,419.

The 2020 drive is the fifth highest tally in Goodfellows history and represents the fourth consecutive year in which the campaign total has increased compared with the prior year.

In 2019, the total donated was $68,535.

Money given this year helped to purchase gifts delivered to 1,400 needy children on Christmas morning. Donations also will help provide the children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

Donors who send money after today will see their gifts used in November to launch the 2021 Goodfellows drive.

Today’s donors are:

Ashley Homestore, $1,937; from JC, $50 in memory of Scott Bennett; Central Nebraska Auto Club, $500; Helen Duncan, $100 in memory of Glen Duncan and George Dobish; Dennis and Connie Larsen, $100; Sharon Crosier, $20; Stagecoach Inc., $50; Donna Cousins Smith, $20; Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250 in memory of Bud Roeder; anonymous, $500; James Zecha, $100.