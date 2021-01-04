 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1,400 children get gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Goodfellows' 2020 drive

1,400 children get gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Goodfellows' 2020 drive

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellows 2020

KEARNEY — The 2020 Goodfellows drive concludes today with a total of $70,419.

The 2020 drive is the fifth highest tally in Goodfellows history and represents the fourth consecutive year in which the campaign total has increased compared with the prior year.

In 2019, the total donated was $68,535.

Money given this year helped to purchase gifts delivered to 1,400 needy children on Christmas morning. Donations also will help provide the children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

Donors who send money after today will see their gifts used in November to launch the 2021 Goodfellows drive.

Today’s donors are:

Ashley Homestore, $1,937; from JC, $50 in memory of Scott Bennett; Central Nebraska Auto Club, $500; Helen Duncan, $100 in memory of Glen Duncan and George Dobish; Dennis and Connie Larsen, $100; Sharon Crosier, $20; Stagecoach Inc., $50; Donna Cousins Smith, $20; Roeder Land and Cattle Co., $250 in memory of Bud Roeder; anonymous, $500; James Zecha, $100.

Anonymous, $1,000 in memory of Jean Newland; Dean and Dianne Jones, $200 in memory of Carter Williams Paul; Claude and Nancy Badura, $200; Jim and Nancy Grapes, $50; Deloris and Daren Pittman, $100 in memory of Glen Duncan; Mrs. Violet Wiese, $20; Phyllis Pedersen, $50; Maya Rahmann, $50; Kyndall Rahmann, $50; Quinn Rahmann, $50; Jon Abegglen, $200.

Anonymous, $100; Lee Sanks, $300 in memory of Delphine Sanks; NebraskaLand National Bank, $250; anonymous, $9.

Campaign history

Goodfellows has benefited from generous donors. Totals from recent campaigns include:

2020 $70,419

2019 $68,535

2018 $65,593

2017 $64,654

2016 $67,045

2015 $73,920

2014 $80,414

2013 $75,317

2012 $74,538

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News