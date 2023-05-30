Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Raegen Stabenow is the newest full-time member of the Barney Financial Services team in Kearney. Stabenow has joined the firm as client relationship coordinator and will focus on ensuring clients receive the highest level of service.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Barney Financial Services. With my background in banking, I look forward to exploring the investment aspect of the financial industry.” Stabenow said.

“We are thrilled to have Raegen join our team,” said Emily Jameson. “Our clients will appreciate her enthusiasm, attention to detail, accuracy and her genuine concern for their overall wellbeing.”

Raegen is a Holdrege native and recent University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate.

Barney Financial Services has provided comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for more than 25 years.