HOLDREGE — The federal Department of Transportation and the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has awarded the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office a $2,000 grant to participate in the Speeding Prevention High Visibility Enforcement campaign from July 10-31.

This enforcement is to reduce speeding fatal and serious injury crashes in Nebraska.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Office press release, speeding catches up with drivers.

Speeding fatalities have continued to increase over the past few years, rising a dramatic 17% from 2019 to 2020 and another 5% from 2020 to 2021. Even advancements in vehicle safety and passenger protection cannot keep people safe from the dangers of speeding.

The Phelps County sheriff said that speeding can reduce the driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway, extends the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a hazard.

Speeding can also increase the risk of crashes and injuries because other vehicles and pedestrians may not be able to judge distance correctly.

Deputies will be taking speeding violations seriously by issuing citations to remind drivers speeding is illegal and endangers you, your loved ones and even strangers.