Snowstorm could have been worse in Kearney, south-central Nebraska

KEARNEY – To every motorist who got stuck on the way to the grocer, to every trucker who spent the night waiting for Interstate 80 to reopen, and to every plow operator chipping away at hard-packed bumpy streets, here are five words to remember: It could have been worse.
This morning, as daylight broke, residents of Kearney and south-central Nebraska could see there still were plenty of streets to plow, cars buried in ditches and driveways to shovel, but it could have been worse.
“On a 10-point scale of difficulty, it’s a six or seven because we didn’t have wind with all of the snow. I’ve seen worse,” said Roger Petersen, street superintendent for the city of Kearney.
From many perspectives, this week’s snowstorm significantly underperformed compared to forecasters’ expectations:
Forecasters warned Kearney might receive up to 20 inches. Accumulations fell closer to 10 inches in Kearney, but accumulations were about 23 inches in the Broken Bow area.
Forecasters warned that winds of 40 mph would cause serious drifting. Winds hardly approached what forecasters predicted, and that made plowing easier.
Forecasters warned about reduced visibility. They got that one right. Through all of Wednesday, heavy snowfall compromised visibility, making travel ill advised.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported that its troopers assisted hundreds of motorists who slid off roads and were stuck in ditches. Around Kearney, there were numerous scenes of motorists getting a hand after they could no longer proceed on Kearney’s snow-covered streets.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office in Holdrege warned motorists that, because of the low visibility, Phelps County deputies were having a hard time getting to all the stranded motorists. In a press release, the Phelps County law agency said, “We’re asking you to please stay home and off the roadways.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation systematically closed highways that weren’t fit for travel.
Wednesday morning NDOT closed I-80 from Lexington to the Wyoming border. Later Wednesday I-80 was closed from Kearney to Wyoming. Hundreds of semis that pulled off I-80 at Kearney were parked at the Viaero Event Center south of Kearney’s main exit. Hundreds more truckers parked their rigs along Archway Plaza near The Archway attraction southeast of Kearney.
Petersen said the city of Kearney’s plowing was slow Wednesday and today because of the great volume of snow. All of Kearney’s residential streets had been plowed by this morning, but city crews were planning to give four-lane and major routes another pass before shifting to residential streets on the north side of the city.
Petersen asked for patience and cooperation.
“People are going to have to be patient with us. It’s heavy, and it’s taking our plows a long time to get through,” he said. Residents who are removing snow from driveways and sidewalks need to be careful not to pile snow on the corners.
“And do not throw it onto the street,” he said. “Contractors need to keep the snow on their own property. Do not push it across the street.”
Snow has been plowed into windrows in downtown Kearney. Petersen said it will be Friday night before the snow is hauled out of downtown to the city’s dumping site along North Railroad Street between the West Co. factory and city shops on 15th Avenue.
“Hopefully the ground there is hard because we’re going to have heavy loads getting hauled in there,” Petersen said.
Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney
Winter storm in Kearney area
Snow shoveling
Snow on West 39th Street
Snow on cars
Snow
Motorists in the snow
Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave.
Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave.
Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St.
Holdrege residential snow
Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments
Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident
I-80 closed
Snowbound Trucks
Snowplows
