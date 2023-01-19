Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system.
Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday.
Residential trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be collected Friday, those scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Saturday and those scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be collected on Sunday.
Residential recycling scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be collected Friday.
Residential recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will reopen Friday morning.
