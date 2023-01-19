Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system.

Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday.

Residential trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be collected Friday, those scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Saturday and those scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be collected on Sunday.

Residential recycling scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be collected Friday.

Residential recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will reopen Friday morning.

Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney Winter storm in Kearney area Snow shoveling Snow on West 39th Street Snow on cars Snow Motorists in the snow Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave. Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St. Holdrege residential snow Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident I-80 closed Snowbound Trucks Snowplows