Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

Refuse Collection

The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule because of this week's snowstorm.

 Mike Konz

There is an expected 6-12 inches of snow, but some areas may see up to 16.

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system.

Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday.

Residential trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be collected Friday, those scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Saturday and those scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be collected on Sunday.

Residential recycling scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be collected Friday.

Residential recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will reopen Friday morning.

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

