All three sweepstakes award recipients in the Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest this year are from central Nebraska.

The three and their placements include:

First: Mary Jane Skala, Kearney Hub lifestyle writer and columnist.

Second: Lori Potter, Kearney-based freelance writer and columnist.

Third: Barb Batie, Lexington-based freelance writer.

Top winners in the NPW Communications Contest from the Kearney area are listed below:

Kearney: Mary Jane Skala

First place

Feature: “From kicking tires to embracing philosophy, Tom Martin teaches essentials.” Personality profile, over 750 words: “Gibbon man finds blessings in blindness.”

Column, personal: “Kindness of a stranger on a cold winter night.”

Business: “Popcorn snacks 100 flavors of popcorn.”

Food: “Hot Meals goes to Cambridge to feed firefighters.”

History: “Kearney man is 21st century mountain man.”

Personal essay: “Voting for freedom from COVID-19.”

Science & technology: “Get more quality sleep, educator says benefits will abound.”

Style: “Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic clothing.”

Travel: “A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek.”

Second Place

Sports: “Svoboda loves to clown around.”

Personality profile, 750+ words: “Ken Tracy has been playing Santa for 25 years.”

Honorable Mention

Column, personal: “A frosty night with bugling elk.”

Kearney: Lori Potter, freelance writer

First Place

News or feature photo, single photo; “Cranes painted on Kearney water towers.”

Photo Essay: “Eagle covered, released, ready to make friends.”

Photographer/writer: “Tiny Heartthrob,” Flatwater Free Press

Second Place

Agriculture: “Summers from farm kid to farmer,” Kearney Hub

Business: “Cranes are returning after three years: Will tourists follow?” Flatwater Free Press

Government: “Powerful question: DPPD & CNPPD ponder whether to merge,” Kearney Hub

Personal Essay: “Alone in a blind, watching the cranes,” Kearney Hub

Science & technology: “How Nebraska light experiment is saving cranes’ lives,” Kearney Hub

Column, personal: “Despair over journalism,” Kearney Hub

Third Place

Column, general: “Potter’s Wheel,” Minden Courier

News or feature photo, single photo, “Sumner Rodeo: Horse in the chute.”

Single photo, general: “Sandhill cranes at sunrise,” Kearney Hub

In-depth: “Ag experts watching,” Kearney Hub.

Honorable Mention

History: “Sandhills stewards” and “Passion for beef production on 121-year-old ranch,” Successful Farming.

Column, general: “Brimming with memories,” Kearney Hub.

Lexington - Barb Batie, freelance writer

First Place

Agriculture: “Proposed beef processing facility a daunting task, founders say,” Midland Messenger.

Columns, general: “Farewell to our faithful furry friend,” Midwest Messenger.

Columns, humorous: “The winter opossum wars are on,” Midwest Messenger.

Second Place

News story: “Wildfire ravages southwest Nebraska,” Midwest Messenger.

Personality profile, over 750 words: “Miyoshi celebrates 100 years,” North Platte Telegraph.

Physical health/diet/clean lifestyle: “New treatments no cure,” Tri-City Tribune.

Third Place

News story: “Elwood-Arapahoe fire,” Tri-City Tribune.

Feature story, magazine or newsletter: “December workshop to address farm transaction,” Midwest Messenger.

Columns, general, “Can We Truly Stand with Ukraine?” Midwest Messenger.

Honorable Mention

Feature story, newspaper: “Yields inconsistent in drought-impacted year,” Midwest Messenger.

Single photograph: “Wurst Tag Kinder Dancers,” Tri-City Tribune.

Kearney-Erika Pritchard, digital content creator, University of Nebraska at Kearney; freelance photographer.

First Place

Online feature: “UNK senior Grace McDonald uses journalism to make an impact,” UNK News.

Single photograph, general: “Nose-picking mutton buster,” Kearney Hub.

Sports photo: “Kearney Runza pitcher Scott Simmons,” Kearney Hub.

Second Place

News or feature photo: “National Night Out Little Firefighter,” Kearney Hub.

Single photo, sports: “Amherst basketball player dives for ball,” Kearney Hub.

Education: “Giovanni Flores fights for his education,” UNK News.

Honorable Mention

Personality profile, “Victoria Nimneh connects African heritage with love of performance,” UNK News.

Grand Island/Osceola -Terri Hahn, features editor at The Grand Island Independent

First Place

Editing for print, single page, print or online publications: Ag & Business, Grand Island Independent.

Editing for print and online publications/newspapers, regularly edited by entrant, Grand Island Independent.

Page design: Grand Island Independent

Second Place

Editing for print & online publications/newspapers, regularly edited by entrant, Grand Island Independent.

Editing for print or online, single page, Ag & Business section, Grand Island Independent.

Food: “Eating healthy doesn’t have to break budget,” Grand Island Independent.

Third Place

Food: “Celebrating peanut butter year ‘round,” Grand Island Independent.

Physical health: “Resolving to Eat,” Grand Island Independent.

Honorable Mention

(Tie) Arts & entertainment, “Osceola gears up to celebrate sesquicentennial.”

Grand Island - Jessica Votipka, reporter, Grand Island Independent

First Place

News story, newspaper/print: “Misconceptions mar mural,” Grand Island Independent.

Continuing coverage: “Local & Grand Island public schools,” Grand Island Independent.

Headlines: Grand Island Independent.

Second Place

In-depth reporting: “Nurseries of democracy,” Grand Island Independent

Third Place

Business: “Grand Island Riddle Jewelry transforms a Ruby Tuesday,” Grand Island Independent.

Honorable Mention

In-depth reporting: “Making paper the hall pass,” Grand Island Independent.