All three sweepstakes award recipients in the Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest this year are from central Nebraska.
The three and their placements include:
- First: Mary Jane Skala, Kearney Hub lifestyle writer and columnist.
- Second: Lori Potter, Kearney-based freelance writer and columnist.
- Third: Barb Batie, Lexington-based freelance writer.
Top winners in the NPW Communications Contest from the Kearney area are listed below:
Kearney: Mary Jane Skala
First place
Feature: “From kicking tires to embracing philosophy, Tom Martin teaches essentials.” Personality profile, over 750 words: “Gibbon man finds blessings in blindness.”
Column, personal: “Kindness of a stranger on a cold winter night.”
Business: “Popcorn snacks 100 flavors of popcorn.”
Food: “Hot Meals goes to Cambridge to feed firefighters.”
History: “Kearney man is 21st century mountain man.”
Personal essay: “Voting for freedom from COVID-19.”
Science & technology: “Get more quality sleep, educator says benefits will abound.”
Style: “Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic clothing.”
Travel: “A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek.”
Second Place
Sports: “Svoboda loves to clown around.”
Personality profile, 750+ words: “Ken Tracy has been playing Santa for 25 years.”
Honorable Mention
Column, personal: “A frosty night with bugling elk.”
Kearney: Lori Potter, freelance writer
First Place
News or feature photo, single photo; “Cranes painted on Kearney water towers.”
Photo Essay: “Eagle covered, released, ready to make friends.”
Photographer/writer: “Tiny Heartthrob,” Flatwater Free Press
Second Place
Agriculture: “Summers from farm kid to farmer,” Kearney Hub
Business: “Cranes are returning after three years: Will tourists follow?” Flatwater Free Press
Government: “Powerful question: DPPD & CNPPD ponder whether to merge,” Kearney Hub
Personal Essay: “Alone in a blind, watching the cranes,” Kearney Hub
Science & technology: “How Nebraska light experiment is saving cranes’ lives,” Kearney Hub
Column, personal: “Despair over journalism,” Kearney Hub
Third Place
Column, general: “Potter’s Wheel,” Minden Courier
News or feature photo, single photo, “Sumner Rodeo: Horse in the chute.”
Single photo, general: “Sandhill cranes at sunrise,” Kearney Hub
In-depth: “Ag experts watching,” Kearney Hub.
Honorable Mention
History: “Sandhills stewards” and “Passion for beef production on 121-year-old ranch,” Successful Farming.
Column, general: “Brimming with memories,” Kearney Hub.
Lexington - Barb Batie, freelance writer
First Place
Agriculture: “Proposed beef processing facility a daunting task, founders say,” Midland Messenger.
Columns, general: “Farewell to our faithful furry friend,” Midwest Messenger.
Columns, humorous: “The winter opossum wars are on,” Midwest Messenger.
Second Place
News story: “Wildfire ravages southwest Nebraska,” Midwest Messenger.
Personality profile, over 750 words: “Miyoshi celebrates 100 years,” North Platte Telegraph.
Physical health/diet/clean lifestyle: “New treatments no cure,” Tri-City Tribune.
Third Place
News story: “Elwood-Arapahoe fire,” Tri-City Tribune.
Feature story, magazine or newsletter: “December workshop to address farm transaction,” Midwest Messenger.
Columns, general, “Can We Truly Stand with Ukraine?” Midwest Messenger.
Honorable Mention
Feature story, newspaper: “Yields inconsistent in drought-impacted year,” Midwest Messenger.
Single photograph: “Wurst Tag Kinder Dancers,” Tri-City Tribune.
Kearney-Erika Pritchard, digital content creator, University of Nebraska at Kearney; freelance photographer.
First Place
Online feature: “UNK senior Grace McDonald uses journalism to make an impact,” UNK News.
Single photograph, general: “Nose-picking mutton buster,” Kearney Hub.
Sports photo: “Kearney Runza pitcher Scott Simmons,” Kearney Hub.
Second Place
News or feature photo: “National Night Out Little Firefighter,” Kearney Hub.
Single photo, sports: “Amherst basketball player dives for ball,” Kearney Hub.
Education: “Giovanni Flores fights for his education,” UNK News.
Honorable Mention
Personality profile, “Victoria Nimneh connects African heritage with love of performance,” UNK News.
Grand Island/Osceola -Terri Hahn, features editor at The Grand Island Independent
First Place
Editing for print, single page, print or online publications: Ag & Business, Grand Island Independent.
Editing for print and online publications/newspapers, regularly edited by entrant, Grand Island Independent.
Page design: Grand Island Independent
Second Place
Editing for print & online publications/newspapers, regularly edited by entrant, Grand Island Independent.
Editing for print or online, single page, Ag & Business section, Grand Island Independent.
Food: “Eating healthy doesn’t have to break budget,” Grand Island Independent.
Third Place
Food: “Celebrating peanut butter year ‘round,” Grand Island Independent.
Physical health: “Resolving to Eat,” Grand Island Independent.
Honorable Mention
(Tie) Arts & entertainment, “Osceola gears up to celebrate sesquicentennial.”
Grand Island - Jessica Votipka, reporter, Grand Island Independent
First Place
News story, newspaper/print: “Misconceptions mar mural,” Grand Island Independent.
Continuing coverage: “Local & Grand Island public schools,” Grand Island Independent.
Headlines: Grand Island Independent.
Second Place
In-depth reporting: “Nurseries of democracy,” Grand Island Independent
Third Place
Business: “Grand Island Riddle Jewelry transforms a Ruby Tuesday,” Grand Island Independent.
Honorable Mention
In-depth reporting: “Making paper the hall pass,” Grand Island Independent.