LINCOLN — Four south-central Nebraska communities have received state grants to assist with community centers and other projects.

The communities in the Kearney region that were awarded the grants are Shelton, Gibbon, Wood River, Sargent and Arapahoe.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development selected those towns and other recipients to share $4.2 million from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

2023 capital construction recipients are:

• Gibbon: $150,000 community center renovation.

• Wood River: $562,000 Legacy Station.

2023 south-central Nebraska planning grant recipients are:

• Arapahoe: $15,000 Crystal Theatre renovation project.

• Sargent: $7,500 swimming pool.

• Shelton: $7,500 swimming pool.

CCCFF funding supports the development of civic, community and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers. Due to the enduring impact of COVID-19 on these venues, the amount available for award for 2023 was less than usual. However, as evidenced by the increase of aid available for award this year as compared to the prior two years, revenues to the fund are steadily increasing towards pre-pandemic levels.

“Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2023 round of CCCFF funding,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We’re excited to announce this year’s winners! I applaud their vision and commitment to grow. These grants will lead to new and upgraded amenities in our state’s communities, making them even more pleasant places to live and work.”