Sharon Mauler retiring after guiding district court for 28 years

KEARNEY — Sharon Mauler, clerk of the district court for Buffalo County, is one of the three longtime elected officials who are retiring this year.
The other two are County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin.
Mauler is a 42-year courthouse veteran, including 28 years as the clerk of the district court. Sidwell as been treasurer for 40 years. Giffin has been a courthouse employee for 42 years, with the last 16 as county clerk.
On Thursday, the three newly elected county officials will take their oaths of office. They are:
- County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich.
- Clerk of the District Court Cheryl Stabenow.
- County Clerk Heather Christensen.
Roy Meusch also will officially begin his term in January. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position with the departure of Assessor Ethel Skinner.
Mauler answered a Kearney Hub questionnaire about her time in office:
1. Name: Sharon K. Mauler
2. Title: Clerk of the District Court
3. Number of years in current office: 28 years as clerk of the district court.
4. Number of years as county employee: More than 45 years as a county employee.
5. Motivation to seek office: “I had been in the office for 17 years and learned the different duties and felt like I could do the job.”
6. What you liked most about the work: “Meeting and helping people, employees, judges and attorneys as much as I could.”
7. What you liked least: “Saying goodbye to everyone.”
8. Reason you remained in office so long: “People could see that the office and courts were run efficiently. I remained because I enjoyed the job.”
9. Most important change you experienced: “Technology.”
10. Share one or two of your most memorable experiences: “Having jury trials at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Extension building during COVID.”
11. Your plans for retirement: “Spend more time with family and friends and some travel.”
12. Advice to anyone considering public service: “Have knowledge and experience of the office.”
