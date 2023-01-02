 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sex offender facing charges of sexual assault of a child

KEARNEY – A registered sex offender has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child and incest.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to court records, the 25-year-old Kearney man is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault and incest. The alleged incident took place between May 1 and Dec. 7, 2022.

Records detailing the alleged incident are sealed. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The man was previously convicted in 2019 of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in Buffalo County District Court. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of intensive supervised probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The man is being held in Buffalo County Jail on 10% of $2.5 million bond, or $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

