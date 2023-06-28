KEARNEY — Seniors and their families and caregivers are invited to a fall prevention program at Kearney Public Library at 11 a.m. July 11.

Fall prevention is an important topic to consider as you get older, according to the KPL press release.

Physical changes and health conditions — and sometimes the medications used to treat those conditions — make falls more likely as people age. Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults.

Still, fear of falling doesn't need to rule your life, according to the library. Instead, let CHI Health Good Samaritan educate you about six simple fall prevention strategies.

The program at KPL is sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the Kearney Public Library.

For more information or to register, visit www.kearneylib.org and click on “Events and Bookings,” or call the library at 308-233-3282. KPL is located at 2020 First Ave.