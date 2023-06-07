KEARNEY — The Mari Sandoz Society and the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum would like to invite the general public on June 16 to learn about famed author Mari Sandoz and her many works.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., there is a one-day-only self-guided tour of the Mari Sandoz exhibit provided by the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center in Chadron and University of Nebraska at Kearney Special Collections and Archives.

As a nationally-renowned, award-winning author from the 1930s until her death in 1966, Sandoz drastically changed the American West narrative that heavily romanticized the Great Plains.

Instead, Sandoz offered complicated and very different historical experiences for many of the Native peoples and American settlers who lived on the land.

“We are delighted to be meeting in Kearney and to work with the Trails & Rails Museum to share some of Mari Sandoz’ fascinating life story," said Shannon Smith, president of the Gordon-based Mari Sandoz Society.

The museum’s community engagement director and Mari Sandoz Society board member, Broc Anderson, also said he is excited about the exhibit/program coming to Kearney.

“As a kid growing up in Sandoz/Sandhills country, I find so many people here in central and also eastern Nebraska underappreciate Sandoz’s work and achievements, being overshadowed by Willa Cather’s more well-known work here locally,” Anderson said.