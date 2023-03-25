EUSTIS – Principal Taylor Jenner is excited as she talks about the importance of quality child care.

As a professional with a degree on the subject, she’s well aware that the first five years are crucial to a child’s development. And, as the mother of a 3-year-old, she sympathizes with young parents struggling to provide the best care they can for their children.

“The development leaps in those first five years are so important,” Jenner said, “so I have had a lot of parents express excitement.”

Jenner is referring to the preschool and kindergarten annex planned at Eustis Public Schools, which has an enrollment of 160 students. The district serves a mostly agricultural community that is working hard to sustain the local economy and grow the population, like many towns in Nebraska.

Winning those battles requires jobs, housing and child care.

Shifting demographics in rural Nebraska have taken a toll on child care in many agricultural communities as a tight labor market encourages both parents in many young families to hold jobs. However, employment isn’t possible without a place to care for children.

Eustis is doing something to resolve that issue.

The school board’s decision to go ahead with the annex followed some intense community discussions.

“We had a big town hall meeting,” Jenner said. “Community groups, school officials and parents and grandparents all were there.”

The consensus that resulted: Eustis needed more than a single daycare to meet child care demands.

The school district will begin construction on June 1 of a preschool annex. The place will open in January 2024 and house the school’s programs for ages 4-5 and kindergarten.

Eustis’ private daycare, Kinderhaus, will remain open in the lower level of St. John’s Lutheran Church, so there will be an option that complements the school’s program.

“This is a really positive trend. There are only a handful of Nebraska schools that don’t have some sort of preschool,” Jenner said.

Although some Eustis patrons might feel as if their school is playing catchup on the child care issue, the community of about 400 people mirrors a movement that’s captured the attention of rural communities across Nebraska.

How agricultural towns address the child care issue was the topic of a recent discussion during the annual convention of Women in Agriculture in Kearney.

Although labor and housing shortages are hobbling Nebraska’s rural economy, child care has emerged as another critical factor that demands additional attention.

“This isn’t just isolated to our community,” said Heidi Pieper, a farm wife from Farnam.

During the Women in Ag conference, she described scrambling for three years to find caregivers. She said the shortage has frequently prevented her from finding care for her children. It has also frequently prevented her from taking in foster children.

Farnam, a community of around 200 in southwest Nebraska, isn’t the only rural town with child care issues. During the convention, other speakers discussed waiting months on a list for openings at daycares.

One woman said her caregiver used a lottery system. If there was a temporary opening, the lottery determined which children on the waiting list would be cared for.

Another said she complained about the crisis to a top state official who responded, “There’s no child care shortage. The place for women is at home taking care of the kids.”

Statistics show that more than 75% of Nebraska children live in homes where both parents work, either because both desire to work or because it’s necessary.

Without child care, employers can't fill jobs, educational institutions suffer and people need to rely more on state agencies for assistance.

According to presenters, 91% of Nebraska counties with licensed child care providers do not have enough availability to meet demand. In fact, 12 Nebraska counties have no child care at all.

Pieper, the farm wife from Farnam, said when other parents heard about her decision to stay home and care for her children, there was an avalanche of phone calls asking her if she would care for other children.

Kyla Habrock said when she moved to Hastings from Lincoln several years ago, she wasn’t prepared for the struggle that awaited her. She said she made dozens of calls before finding child care.

Habrock said Hastings is building a child care center. So are Columbus and Gothenburg. After a generous outpouring of community support, Albion spent several million dollars to open a center. It offers quality care and boosts the local economy because both parents can hold jobs if they so choose.

Brick and mortar symbolizes rural Nebraska’s commitment to quality child care, but it cannot happen without caring, qualified staff. Low pay, inadequate training and licensing delays all can get in the way when individuals consider taking jobs as child care providers.

Sarah Landell of Dannebrog, which has a population of around 300, said at the Kearney convention she wants to focus on improved pay for caregivers. She encouraged others to lobby elected officials for change.

“Tell your senators what is important. They want to know from their constituents what’s going on,” Landell said.

Jenner, the principal at Eustis, said many immediate challenges demand attention, but if nobody tackles those issues, it could steal quality of life for the next generation of Nebraskans.

“Our kids grow so much in those first five years,” Jenner said. “We want them to have the social-emotional skills. Working together and cooperating, those things are huge for children to learn.”