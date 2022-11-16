Rural educators honored at UNK ceremony

KEARNEY — Eleven educators who served rural communities and one-room schoolhouses were celebrated at The One Room, One Teacher ceremony recently at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The honorees, who were recognized with a plaque on the Wall of Honor, taught in various one-room and rural schools across Nebraska and surrounding states. They were recognized for their outstanding contributions to education. They and/or their families chose to give back to UNK to help future teachers with scholarships at three different levels.

$10,000 level

Marianne Kay (Hookstra) Novotny-Yost

$5,000 level

Florence E. Caveny

Gertrude L. Caveny

Claudine (Summers) Rowley

Arnez D. (Vrana) Gans

Lilas Lou (Hookstra) Grotelueschen

Minnie N. (Teller) Hookstra

Lilas L. Teller

$1,000 level

Dorothy Adele (Juhl) Carmann

Marguerite Ellen Welch

Ruby Mae (Muhlbach) Wilke

Honoring teaching pioneers and preparing the next generation of Nebraska educators is the goal of the One Room, One Teacher scholarship program at UNK.

The ceremony also included testimonial talks by several of the One Room, One Teacher scholarship recipients.

“The One Room, One Teacher program honors the legacy of rural schoolteachers in Nebraska,” said Dr. Mark Reid, dean of the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education.

“Many Nebraska residents attended one-room schools and are now our teachers, business owners, health care providers and community leaders.

The rural school spirit lives on through the many scholarships awarded from this program,” said Reid.

The program, started in 2012, honors teachers who taught in one-room schools and students who attended.

To date, there have been 94 one-room teachers and students recognized through this program.

Additionally, 43 scholarships have been awarded from the One Room, One Teacher Fund.