KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced that the annual Community Olympiad 5K Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at CHI Health Good Samaritan. The participants will be using the following streets for the event:
- Avenue A from 31st Street to 27th Street.
- 27th Street from Avenue A to Avenue I.
- Avenue I from 27th Street to 35th Street.
- 35th Street to Tabor Place.
- Tabor Place from 35th Street to 34th Street.
- 34th Street from Tabor Place to Avenue G.
- Avenue G from 34th Street to 33rd Street.
- 33rd Street from Avenue G to Avenue H.
- Avenue H from 33rd Street to 27th Street.
- 27th Street from Avenue H to Avenue A.
- Avenue A from 27th Street to 31st Street.