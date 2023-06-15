KEARNEY — Spend time outdoors and learn more about local birds with Rowe Sanctuary staff and volunteers on a guided birding outing.

This event is a free, fun, and easy way for people of all ages and abilities to learn tricks and tips to identify local birds. The event will be held on 9-10:30 a.m. July 1 at Rowe Sanctuary south of Gibbon.

Participants should meet in the Rowe Sanctuary visitor parking lot. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. Participants are advised to dress for the weather and bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated.

“People of all ages and birding skill sets can take part. This outing is a great way to learn about birding, meet fellow bird and nature enthusiasts, and celebrate the height of summer. With the renovation of Rowe’s Visitor’s Center starting this summer, we’re also looking forward to exploring a side of Rowe Sanctuary that most people don’t get to see,” said Catherine Worley, Rowe Sanctuary volunteer coordinator.

Registration is suggested, but not required for this event. For questions about the Rowe Sanctuary Bird Outing and to register for the free event, please visit rowe.audubon.org/events.

Rowe aims to provide those of all abilities with the opportunity to attend. If you need special accommodations, please call Worley at 308-468-5282 or email catherine.worley@audubon.org.