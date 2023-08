KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department announces that water valve repair will take place on 50th

Street, between Second Avenue and Third Avenue, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This block will be closed with plans to reopen completely by 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route, use caution in the area, and watch for crew members and equipment.