Road closure planned at Avenue F, 31st Street in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced the closure of Avenue F at 31st Street, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sanitary sewer manhole work will be taking place in the south half of 31st Street at Avenue F. The city plans for 31st Street to remain open with eastbound traffic yielding to westbound traffic and proceeding with extra caution.

Avenue F will be closed to through traffic. The roadway is planned to be reopened by 5 p.m. Dec. 12, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. The city recommends that motorists plan ahead to use an alternate route.