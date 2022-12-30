Road 739 fire top regional story of 2022

ELWOOD – The Road 739 fire ravaged over 35,000 acres this spring in Furnas and Gosper counties, destroying eight homes and dozens of buildings.

While responding to the blaze, Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, died April 7 when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was seriously injured in the accident.

The Road 739 fire is the Hub’s top regional story for 2022.

The fire began in a ditch seven miles southwest of Elwood when 60 mph winds knocked a dead tree into a power pole. Strong winds and dry conditions fueled the blaze. The National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency were called in to support at least 40 volunteer agencies who responded to the fire. Fire crews from as far as Gering, Alliance and Chadron helped to fight the inferno. U.S. highways 283 and 6 were closed due to visibility, and the community of Edison was evacuated due to the encroaching blaze.

Fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway that led to the crash involving Krull. He had been the Elwood fire chief since 2018.

Following the accident, the community rallied together to honor Krull’s life at his funeral on April 13 in Elwood. An estimated 250 people packed the sanctuary and fellowship room of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Pastor Aaron Witt spoke about Krull’s passion for both his family and firefighting.

Volunteers breathe life back into Pioneer Village

Volunteers from across the country have dedicated themselves to revitalizing Pioneer Village in Minden.

About 25 volunteers with A Year to Volunteer donated 2,500 volunteer hours at the museum painting and repairing buildings, a covered wagon, signs, picnic tables and the tender on the steam locomotive, as well as cleaning the carousel and repairing its roof.

Some of the volunteers returned in the fall to restore the 19th-century carousel. Local volunteers Jo Ann Weisman of Holdrege and Brad Roberts of Axtell are rehabilitating each of the carousel’s horses.

“One of the goals that we have as a whole, the whole concept, is to get the kids, the next generation, in here to see how America grew,” said Alan Farlin, Pioneer Village volunteer coordinator. “(The carousel) is one of the things that really attracts kids and makes it a fun experience for them. And they’re riding on history.”

Wilcox community raises over $200,000 for local family

A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in over $200,000.

James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family on Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.

Over 1,000 people attended the event to honor the beloved hometown son.

“It was absolutely incredible for a town of 300 to have this much support,” said Mike Soneson, Wilcox Cornerstone Bank branch manager. “Jarad was very, very larger than life. He had a very larger-than-life personality. He loved everybody, and everybody loved him.”

The live auction brought in about $230,000.

Longtime Holdrege business, Hilsabeck Sporting Goods, goes out of business

After 34 years of owning and operating Hilsabeck Sporting Goods in downtown Holdrege, Brad Schneider retired from the business in August.

Schneider purchased the store from Frank and Bruce Hilsabeck in 1988, and the store had a long history in Holdrege. The brothers had purchased the business in 1947, and it was previously known as Dickerson Sporting Goods Store.

Schneider decided to retire from the business as the struggle to receive inventory following the pandemic has continued. With supply chain issues, Schneider has only been able to get about 60% of what he wants for the store.

Loyal customers and his employees are what made the store successful for so many years. He has had customers who remember visiting the store with their grandfathers or fathers, and now they bring their own children into Hilsabeck’s.

“We want to just say thank you to Holdrege and the surrounding area, the customers for all their support over the years. It’s been incredible,” Schneider said.

FFA program begins in Pleasanton

After 17 years teaching agriculture science and FFA at Ravenna Public Schools, Heath Ahrens turned a page to start an agriculture science program and FFA chapter in the neighboring community of Pleasanton.

Ahrens lives on his family’s farm between the two northern Buffalo County communities. While he worked in Ravenna, his children attended day care and school in Pleasanton. As the ag teacher at Ravenna, Ahrens provided distance learning classes for students at Pleasanton Public Schools. However, the school did not have a full-fledged agriculture program. Having their children be part of an FFA program was important to the Ahrens family.

The program in Ravenna was well-established, and Ahrens was unsure about starting from scratch at a new school. Ahrens discussed it with fellow ag teachers, and after interviewing for the position, he felt as if it was the right move. However, he was hesitant to leave his Ravenna students.

“I see these kids in my classroom and that’s how you envision it, they’re your kids,” Ahrens said. “You pour your heart into it, and so it’s like leaving family behind a little bit.”

Although starting an agriculture program and FFA chapter at Pleasanton has been a whirlwind, it’s also been rejuvenating for Ahrens. One of the hurdles he has had to clear at Pleasanton was letting students and parents know that ag and FFA can be for anyone, not just kids who have grown up on a farm.

In the spring, Pleasanton had 17 junior high students and 25 high school students who were members of the FFA program. Ahrens didn’t set a goal for how many students he hoped would join the organization, but he has seen how excited they are to be a part of FFA.

“When we say agriculture, it’s not just FFA or it’s not just farmers. We’re more than that. And whether you’re going into nursing or whatever it is, to try to kind of break down those barriers,” Ahrens said. “My overall goal is — whatever I teach over however many years — to keep that excitement in the classroom and pass that on to the kids.”