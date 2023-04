KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Sue Bush Memorial 5K Run/Walk.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. June 3 at Yanney Heritage Park.

Divisions are available for all ages. Entries must be received by May 25 in order to receive a race T-shirt.

Please call the KPR Office at 308-237-4644 to request an entry form, or go to kearneyrec.org to print a registration form. Register online at KPRregister.org.