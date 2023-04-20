KEARNEY — Team registration is currently being accepted for the 27th annual Community Olympic Games, sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

The games are scheduled for June 23-25, and they are for people 18 years of age and older. Teams are comprised of 10-30 people. Some of the events include disc golf, track, 5K run/walk, volleyball, dodge ball, movie scene reenactments, pickleball and more.

The final registration deadline is May 11; however, only the first 32 teams will be accepted.

Contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644 for an entry packet.