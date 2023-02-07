KEARNEY – Horizon Middle School and Sunrise Middle School will host the third annual HMS-SMS Jag-Hawk Athletic Department Golf Tournament Fundraiser on May 24.

The event will be hosted Wednesday, May 24 at Awarii Dunes Golf Course. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

The tournament has been expanded to 36 teams, and participants are encouraged to sign up early.

Hole and special event sponsors are needed, including $100 hole sponsors and special event sponsors for $500 to help cut the costs of hosting the tournament. There will be KHS/social media perks for both of these sponsorships as well. Some of the funds will be used for the dinner after the tourney, flag prizes, door prizes, etc.

The proceeds will be split 50/50 between Sunrise and Horizon middle schools for athletic equipment or uniforms not covered by their regular budget.

To register or for sponsorship possibilities, email ryahogue@kearneycats.com or call 308-698-8066.