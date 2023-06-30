KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, the following changes will be in effect for the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential collection:

• Trash collection normally scheduled Tuesday through Thursday will be delayed one day.

• Monday and Friday’s collection will remain on schedule.

• Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

• Recycling collection will be delayed one day. Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Commercial collection:

• Trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday.

• Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Closings:

• The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday.

• The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard and tree waste disposal area, will be closed on Tuesday.