KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has again partnered with the Kearney Elks Lodge #984 and University of Nebraska at Kearney fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha to continue the Environmental Ambassadors Program.

Pi Kappa Alpha's participation is new this year.

The Environmental Ambassadors are volunteers helping to extend the hours that the Re-Store is open to the public.

The Re-Store is located in the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility at 3620 Box Butte Ave. in east Kearney. Items that are taken to the HHW facility that are in good, usable condition are then put into the Re-Store for residents to take, free of charge.

This helps residents by not having to purchase these materials, and it also helps the HHW program by cutting down on disposal costs.

The Re-Store is open year-round, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Beginning Saturday and going through October, the Environmental Ambassadors will open and supervise the Re-Store from 8 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month.