Ravenna man to serve prison time for assaulting pregnant woman

KEARNEY – A Ravenna man has been sentenced to prison for assaulting a pregnant woman.
Fernando Contreras, 48, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 30 months in prison for third-degree assault of a pregnant woman and 24 months in prison for assault by strangulation or suffocation. Contreras will serve the sentences at the same time. He was given 264 days credit for time already served by Judge Ryan Carson. After his release, Contreras will undergo 18 months of supervised probation.
In November, Contreras pleaded no contest to the charges. In exchange for his plea, one count of third-degree assault of a pregnant woman was dismissed. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
The incident happened on April 6. Records detailing the incident were sealed at the request of Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Mike Mefferd, who cited the document contains confidential information.
Contreras was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant on April 12.
