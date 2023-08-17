LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued an order (GWC-450/GW-2184) sustaining a complaint and assessing a civil penalty of $24,100 against The Andersons, Inc. of Kearney, for storing grain in an unlicensed facility in violation of the Grain Warehouse Act of Nebraska.

According to a PSC press release, in July 2022, an inspection by the PSC of the company’s grain warehouse in Paxton determined that the company was storing grain in six grain bins not listed on the company’s grain warehouse license.

A complaint then was filed against Andersons Inc., by the director of the PSC grain warehouse department alleging the company stored grain in unapproved bins between October 2021 and July 2022.

A hearing in the matter was held in June 2023. Based on the evidence presented at the hearing, the PSC found that the company stored grain in six bins that were not listed on its grain warehouse license for its Paxton facility, in violation of Nebraska statute.

“It is the duty of the Commission to ensure grain warehouses are following state law,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Even though no losses occurred in this instance, and the company worked with the Commission to resolve the issue, their actions put producers at risk and a civil penalty is justified.”

The Andersons Co. has 30 days in which to pay the penalty or appeal the Commission’s order, according to the press release.