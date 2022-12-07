 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Prairie Art Brothers present holiday-themed poetry at Kearney Public Library tomorrow

2022_12_01 thistle cast 1.JPG

The participants of “Like the Down of a Thistle” rehearse for a series of readers’ theater presentations featuring an adaption of “A Night Before Christmas” and other holiday poems presented by the Prairie Art Brothers.

 MARK FORADORI, COURTESY

Prince Charles led a star-studded cast of British actors to recite a festive poem.

KEARNEY — The Prairie Art Brothers will present “Like the Down of a Thistle: A Reader’s Theater Presentation of 'A Night Before Christmas' and Other Poems” at Kearney Public Library.

The presentation will be 7 p.m. Thursday, and it was adapted from Clement Clark Moore’s “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The story starts out in the traditional way, but it takes a turn with the introduction of Mother and Father Mouse who, in fact, are stirring. 

The performance will be presented in a readers' theater style with a number of different readers taking on the parts of the characters in the story.

The program will also include readings of poetry appropriate to the season by Shel Silverstein, Ogden Nash, Garrison Keillor, Robert Frost and more. This program is free and open to the public.

Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

