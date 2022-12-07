Prairie Art Brothers present holiday-themed poetry at Kearney Public Library tomorrow

KEARNEY — The Prairie Art Brothers will present “Like the Down of a Thistle: A Reader’s Theater Presentation of 'A Night Before Christmas' and Other Poems” at Kearney Public Library.

The presentation will be 7 p.m. Thursday, and it was adapted from Clement Clark Moore’s “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.”

The story starts out in the traditional way, but it takes a turn with the introduction of Mother and Father Mouse who, in fact, are stirring.

The performance will be presented in a readers' theater style with a number of different readers taking on the parts of the characters in the story.

The program will also include readings of poetry appropriate to the season by Shel Silverstein, Ogden Nash, Garrison Keillor, Robert Frost and more. This program is free and open to the public.

Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.