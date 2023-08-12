GRAND ISLAND — It’s that time again. The Scouts of Overland Trails Council will be conducting their annual popcorn sale.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Scouts. Popcorn sales have been part of Scouting for more than 40 years.

The Scouting program teaches youth to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

This year Overland Trails has partnered with Trails-End Popcorn. Scouts will be going door-to-door and setting up booths at various locations to earn money for their year of Scouting adventures.

When people purchase from Scouts, 70% of those funds go directly to support their scouting. The sale allows them to fund activities such as Pinewood Derby, Summer Camp, Merit Badge University, and others. Scouts also earn prizes for their different sales levels.

The product lineup includes: S’mores Popcorn, 28 pack Sea Salt Popcorn, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, White Cheddar Popcorn, 12 pack Microwave Unbelievable Butter, Salted Caramel Corn, Popping Corn in a jar and Chocolate Pretzels.

For those who would like to share these goodies, you can make a donation to Heroes and Helpers and the product will be delivered to them.

Beginning Sept. 2, look for Scouts selling popcorn in your neighborhood or outside local stores. If you would like a Scout to visit your neighborhood, please call Overland Trails Council at 308-382-3717 with your name and address and we will send a Scout to you.