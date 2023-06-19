FORT KEARNY — Katelyn Weekley of Holdrege was thrilled to have her first shot carrying the mail during a national Pony Express re-ride on Friday. Having reached her 14th birthday, Katelyn finally had enough years under her belt to legally carry the U.S. mail.

She said it was an exciting experience to cover 16 miles along the route of the original riders. Their company — the Central Overland California & Pikes Peak Express Co. — issued a bold promise, which was no small feat.

Delivering the mail as promised required 40 riders carrying the mail in either direction. Each would ride 10-15 miles before switching to a fresh horse. Riders went a total of 75 miles before they were relieved. Their earnings for all those saddle sores: $25 per week.

Launched on April 3, 1860, the Pony Express operated 18 months until the transcontinental telegraph delivered its first message on Oct. 24, 1861.

“Being able to carry the mail is so amazing,” Katelyn said as she trotted off Highway 50A and onto the entrance to Fort Kearny. As soon as Katelyn dismounted, her relief rider, Taylor Klahn of Minden, lifted the mail-bearing leather mochila from the saddle of Katelyn’s horse, plopped it onto her horse, and galloped east toward the next waiting rider.

Friday’s ride was part of a June tradition for members of the National Pony Express Association. Each year, group members re-ride the 1,966-mile route of the Pony Express. More than 750 riders will participate this year to keep the Pony Express spirit alive.

Riders will pass through eight states during their 10-day re-enactment: California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

“Today’s cowboys and cowgirls are keeping this grand tradition alive by putting the mochila on their horses and stepping up into the saddle to ride into history,” said Cathy Stevens, ride coordinator for Nebraska.

National Pony Express President Pam Dixson-Simmons of Rio Linda, California, was following the re-ride from beginning to end. She said it was a thrill to pass through Nebraska, the original site of the Pony Express and the Great Platte River Road. That trail carried hundreds of thousands of settlers west on the Oregon, Mormon and California trails.

“It’s been great being out here,” Dixson-Simmons said. “We’ve got great people and great horses, and everyone is very friendly.”