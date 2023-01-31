Polk man given time in jail, probation for unlawful intrusion

KEARNEY – A Polk man will serve 90 days in jail for distributing an image or video of a victim without their consent.

Jakob R. Hogan, 19, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of intensive supervised probation in Buffalo County District Court for unlawful intrusion.

In September, Hogan pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and unlawful intrusion. In exchange for his plea, the State of Nebraska dismissed the charge of sexual assault. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Hogan’s first 30 days in jail will begin Feb. 6. The remaining 60 days is suspended until Jan. 24, 2024, and it can be further suspended or waived by the court at the request of the probation officer. Judge John H. Marsh gave Hogan two days credit for time already served. Marsh approved Hogan’s request to serve his jail sentence in Madison County.

Hogan was arrested in Nov. 2021 and charged with first-degree sexual assault and unlawful intrusion for an incident on Aug. 28, 2021. The victim was the same in the other charges. Records detailing the incident are sealed.