PLEASANTON — After years of fundraising, the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department will break ground today (Saturday) on the new fire hall.

The groundbreaking will take place at 2 p.m. today west of the water tower in Pleasanton.

The current fire hall is located on a floodplain, and the department experienced flooding in 2019 from the South Loop River. Firefighters evacuated with supplies and equipment, but at one point the facility couldn’t be accessed during the floods, according to a January 2021 Kearney Hub article.

Lack of space has also been an issue for the department. Fire equipment has to be outside, and firetrucks need to be moved out from behind pillars before they can drive out of the current fire hall.

During the 2022 Give Where You Live campaign, PVFD brought in $65,727 from 34 donors. The department set a goal to raise $500,000. The GWYL amount brings funds to roughly $465,000.

The new fire hall will be a steel building that is approximately 19,000 sq. ft. The lot is located on top of a hill near the water tower and was donated to PVFD by a resident. Greenland Construction of Arcadia will be building the new facility.