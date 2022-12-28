 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickleball clinics planned in Kearney for youth, teens/adults

Pickleball is growing in popularity as a fun sport for players of all ages. Kearney residents can get an introduction to pickleball through the city's Park and Recreation Department.

LeBron James, the Clooneys, and the Kardashians are all fans of pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular?

KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registration for introduction to pickleball clinics for youth, ages 9-13, and teens/adults, age 14 and older.

The youth clinic is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Sunrise Middle School gym. The teen/adult clinic is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Sunrise Middle School gym.

Instructors will teach the basic rules, strategy and strokes of pickleball through drills and contests. Paddles and balls will be supplied. Cost is $5.

Participants are encouraged to preregister at least four days in advance. Call 308-237-4644 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday or 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday to register over the phone, or register online at kprreg.org.

