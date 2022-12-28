Pickleball clinics planned in Kearney for youth, teens/adults

KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registration for introduction to pickleball clinics for youth, ages 9-13, and teens/adults, age 14 and older.

The youth clinic is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Sunrise Middle School gym. The teen/adult clinic is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Sunrise Middle School gym.

Instructors will teach the basic rules, strategy and strokes of pickleball through drills and contests. Paddles and balls will be supplied. Cost is $5.

Participants are encouraged to preregister at least four days in advance. Call 308-237-4644 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday or 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday to register over the phone, or register online at kprreg.org.