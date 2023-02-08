HOLDREGE – Phelps County will kick off its 150th birthday celebration this week.

Phelps County Commissioner Chairman Theresa Puls will read the official proclamation declaring 2023 as the year to celebrate Phelps County’s 150th birthday at 10 a.m. Friday at the Phelps County Courthouse in Holdrege.

The Phelps County Historical Society will also have their new 150th mobile history exhibit on display. This will be a short program, and it is open to the public.

To help celebrate, the Nebraska Prairie Museum is scheduling a wide variety of monthly Prairie Programs that are free to the public. Dates and times vary, so Nebraska Prairie Museum recommends watching or following the museum on Facebook.

In order to share the county’s rich history, the museum’s mobile history display will rotate throughout Phelps County during 2023. The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days, to be held June 16-17, will also celebrate Phelps County’s 150th.

More events are still in the works, including a possible time capsule and a fall festival at the Nebraska Prairie Museum.

For more information on Phelps County’s 150th, call the Nebraska Prairie Museum at 308-995-5015.