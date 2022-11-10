Phelps County gears up for annual Giving Day on Nov. 17

HOLDREGE — One of Kara Faber’s favorite times of the year is quickly approaching.

For the Phelps County Community Foundation executive director, the organization’s annual Giving Day, give2GROW, is the most energizing day of the year.

“To us, it’s just amazing to see how connected the donors are to the organizations here. Even if people live outside the county or outside of the state, if they are connected to Phelps County, they are giving back,” Faber said.

The 11th annual give2GROW will take place Nov. 17. Last year’s event brought in over $1.1 million for Phelps County nonprofit organizations. Faber said they have not set a goal for this year’s campaign, but she hopes they will exceed last year’s amount.

The number of organizations has increased from 79 in 2021 to 86 in 2022. Donors are invited to drop off their donations at the PCCF office at 424 Garfield St. in Holdrege throughout Nov. 17. Lunch will be sponsored by First Interstate Bank. Later in the day, Lost Way Brewery will be at PCCF serving their give2GROW beer, “PhilanTropical,” and other brews. Nanditos Taqueria y Antojitos food truck will also be on site serving food.

If donors cannot give in person at PCCF, they can also give:

Online: www.give2growphelps.org.

Mail: PCCF 424 Garfield St. Holdrege, NE 68949. Checks must be made out to PCCF and dated Nov. 17, 2022.

Drop-off: At the PCCF office or at the drive-thru of any Phelps County bank in Holdrege, Loomis and Bertrand.

The outpouring of support during give2GROW speaks volumes for the philanthropic mentality of the county, said Faber.

“Typically, in Phelps County, if you want to do something, you can do something. There is going to be that community support behind you. That is what is most rewarding about this is to see how incredibly giving people are in this county,” she said.