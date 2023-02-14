HOLDREGE – It was on Feb. 11, 1873, that the Nebraska Legislature established the defining borders of Phelps County.

On nearly the exact day 150 years later, Phelps County Commissioner Chairman Theresa Puls declared 2023 the official 150th year of the south-central Nebraska county.

“We come together in fellowship to appreciate all we have accomplished in the last 150 years of dedication and hard work,” Puls said during the Phelps County 150th Proclamation event Friday at the Phelps County Courthouse in Holdrege.

The county will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, beginning with the proclamation and a mobile history display curated by the Nebraska Prairie Museum.

“(The display) is going to encompass 50 years for each panel. It’s going to encompass photos and pictures and documents. It’s going to tell the 150-year history of Phelps County,” said Micah Huyser, executive director of the Nebraska Prairie Museum.

The exhibit will be on display in the next few weeks at the Phelps County Courthouse, and it will move throughout the county for residents to enjoy.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the sesquicentennial during Swedish Days in June, and county officials are planning to dedicate a 100-year time capsule during the community celebration.

“I was talking earlier about reflecting and how you think about 150 years in the future. What will things look like? We just can’t fathom it,” Huyser said.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum will also celebrate the county’s anniversary with Prairie Programs to be held throughout the year as well as a fall festival.

During the proclamation, Puls noted the foundation – including agriculture, churches and businesses – that contributed to the county’s success. But for Puls, it’s the people that are the true heart of the community.

“My memories of Phelps County are the love and the good, good people that are in Phelps County that come together and take care of their neighbors,” she said.