KEARNEY — Concert-goers will hear some of Broadway's best vocals on April 20 when Gary Mauer and Elizabeth Southard perform for the Kearney Concert Association.

The pair were husband and wife when they had the lead roles in "Phantom of the Opera," but the duo's Kearney appearance will feature many other Broadway favorites.

Mauer explained how he got his start on Broadway.

“Networking is paramount in this business," he said. "When I was performing as Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at regional theater in Arizona, the actor playing Judas was an established Broadway actor. When he returned to New York, he was talking with some very important casting directors and he mentioned my name to them," Mauer said.

“So they asked me to come to an LA studio to audition for them regarding a project they were working on. It was for the worldwide tour of the show, 'The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.' When we finished, they asked if I could fly to San Francisco that afternoon where I sang for Andrew Lloyd Webber and the star of this concert tour, the original 'Phantom,' Michael Crawford."

Mauer got the gig, and since that day he's performed with multiple national tours.

“Elizabeth and I will be doing a lot of the things we love," Mauer said about his April 20 appearance in Kearney. "We’ll do some songs from the golden age of musicals, Rogers and Hammerstein and of course the Andrew Lloyd Webber things, because that’s been our career," he said.

“While I love the big British imports like 'Phantom,' and 'Les Miserables,' I also like Sondheim with his intricacies, storytelling and harmonies."

Mauer continued, “It is tough staying married for 30 years in this business. But we’ve been lucky to stay together, and we’ve done a lot of shows together."

Mauer responded to why he quit doing Broadway.

“When the 'Phantom' thing ended, I started getting a lot of concert work, and I would go off on a weekend and sing with a symphony orchestra."

Then COVID turned the entertainment world upside down.

“If I had been a single guy out on tour, I probably would have kept playing the Phantom until I couldn’t stand up anymore," he said. "But we had two small kids out there with us."

KCA president Angela Wright said Mauer and Southard’s appearance is the second-to-last show of KCA's 2022-23 season. There will be a special ticket price of $26 for adults and $56 for families to attend the Mauer-Southard show and the final performance, Beginnings.

Called the ultimate Chicago tribute band, Beginnings will perform May 12 with a rare show at Kearney High School’s concert hall and theater.