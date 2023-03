KEARNEY – On Monday, Nebraska Public Power District will begin overhead electrical power improvements near downtown Kearney.

According to an announcement from the city of Kearney, the improvements will be on Avenue A between 24th and 25th streets.

The roadway will be fully closed on Tuesday, but the work is expected to be completed by March 23.

The street will reopen to traffic at that time, but motorists are advised to use an alternate route during the overhead construction.