KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library’s monthly Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 16, and the theme will be the TV comedy "Parks and Recreation." Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

The quiz will include trivia questions from all seven seasons. There will be 10 bonus questions that will also cover trivia from the show. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: What are the names of Ben and Leslie’s triplets?

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of six per team). Please call James at Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.