LINCOLN – Bruce Kreutzer, operations manager for Parker Filtration Group, Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division in Kearney, will serve as district representative for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Kreutzer’s appointment was announced along with others by the state chamber on Thursday.

“Our board is made up of individuals with a track record of leadership, both in their companies and in their communities, and a passion for the Good Life,” NE Chamber President Bryan Slone said. “We’re fortunate that they are volunteering their time and talent to help keep our businesses competitive and growing.”

New board members are nominated by the current board and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership. Board members promote economic growth across the state and establish the association’s policies with input from members and 12 councils.