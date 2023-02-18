WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., on Friday announced financing from the Export-Import Bank for Orthman Manufacturing of Chapman to expand its exports.

“I am pleased to see a Nebraska small business get funded to expand their international trade,” said Ricketts.

“Nebraska agricultural manufacturers like Orthman continue to lead the way with innovations that help producers improve productivity, preserve the soil and feed the world,” Ricketts said.

In business since 1967, Orthman manufactures agricultural and conservation tillage equipment, including cultivators, toolbars, guidance systems, rippers, planter attachments and scrapers.

The Export-Import (EXIM) bank supports U.S. economic and job growth by providing American businesses financing tools like direct lending, loan guarantees and trade credit insurance to boost their export sales. Since fiscal year 2014, EXIM has provided support to 13 small business exporters in Nebraska with total financing of over $426 million. Other Nebraska companies to have received EXIM support include: Preferred Popcorn LLC in Chapman, Gavilon Ingredients LLC in Omaha and Oxbow Enterprises Inc. in Omaha.