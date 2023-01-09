Opposition leader says momentum growing against CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger

HOLDREGE – The Bertrand farmer who is leading opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District said Friday that momentum appears to be on the side of Citizens Opposed to the Merger.

“Most of the members of our group are farmers, water users and land owners, but now businesses like pivot companies and a bank are joining. We’re gaining momentum,” said Gary Robison of Bertrand.

Last week Citizens Opposed to the Merger announced it had 75 members and that it had raised more than $225,000. Robison said he’s encouraged by the addition of ag-related businesses and a bank to the membership. As opposition to the merger broadens, he said it may prompt members of the Central and Dawson boards to put the brakes on the merger they approved on Oct. 24.

“Just give us 90 days,” Robison said.

The Oct. 24 meeting followed almost two years of research, deliberation and opportunities for public input. Supporters say two years was plenty of time for the opposition to speak up, rather than lodge 11th hour protests on the day of the final votes.

But many of the irrigators who filled the community center in Elwood in October said they felt as if they had been ambushed. Many said it was unfair to conduct such a pivotal meeting in the middle of harvest when many farmers would be too busy to be in Elwood to express their opposition.

Former state Sen. Ed Schrock of Holdrege, a board member of Nebraska Public Power District, likened the Oct. 24 votes to “moving the courthouse at night.”

Robison said he agrees with Schrock’s analogy.

“The issue was the main meat of the merger – what the board would look like – and it wasn’t released until about three weeks before the vote,” Robison said.

It was during an Oct. 12 open house in Holdrege – just two weeks prior to the Oct. 24 meeting and merger vote – when irrigators learned the proposed makeup of the board that would govern the merged districts. Some irrigators worried the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District Board would under-represent the interests of farmers and irrigators.

The proposed makeup shows six board members from the three counties that depend most upon CNPPID for irrigation water – Phelps, Gosper and Kearney counties – and the remaining eight from other counties in the Central and Dawson systems, including two representatives for Lake McConaughy and representatives for Dawson’s service area.

In addition to the board representation issue, there are other concerns that must be addressed, Robison said. “The water and electricity produced by the water (in the Central system) is not protected in the merger agreement. Our worry is, if it’s not written down, how is it going to turn out in the future?”

The votes on Oct. 24 were the last local actions in the merger process. The final step is approval by the Nebraska Power Review Board, which has granted standing to Citizens Opposed to the Merger. That means the opposition group will be allowed to argue its side of the merger issues before the Power Review Board.

In a separate legal matter, Citizens Opposed to the Merger is suing in Phelps County District Court to halt the merger.

CNPPID attorney Charles Brewster of Kearney told Central Board members at their monthly meeting last week that the power and irrigation district has filed a motion to dismiss the Citizens Opposed to the Merger lawsuit.

The Lincoln firm of Rembolt Ludtke LLP is representing CNPPID, and it argues that Phelps County District Court lacks jurisdiction and that the Citizens Opposed to the Merger’s suit “fails to state a complaint upon which relief can be granted.”

A hearing in the case before District Judge Terri Harder is scheduled at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 19.

That’s the day after an informational session is planned in Holdrege by Citizens Opposed to the Merger. Members of the nonprofit group said in a press release that their priority is to retain local control of water used for irrigation.

The group said its informational session is intended for water users and anyone interested in the future economy of south-central Nebraska. The public meeting is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 18, at the Phelps County Ag Society Building, 1302 Second Ave. in Holdrege. The meeting will include a presentation and question-and-answer session.

“A merger could be a helpful thing, but let’s get it right,” Robison said. “We feel like there wasn’t enough stuff written in the merger agreement.”

As an example, he said CNPPID’s electrical sales currently subsidize irrigation operations to keep down rates for irrigators. He said CNPPID’s water rights may be safe, but the manner in which the water is used could boil over into future disagreements if they don’t get attention today.

“They can’t take away the water, but the new board will decide if they’ll make electricity or deliver water. That’s what gives us anxiety,” Robison said. “We want that down in stone, a formula that would guarantee the power would subsidize what it’s originally intended for.”

