LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union has hired Julie Thomsen as branch manager and Kyle Harms as member service officer at its Kearney branch.

Thomsen will be responsible for the daily operations, loan servicing and membership development for the Kearney office and will work closely with University of Nebraska FCU members in effectively serving their wide variety of lending needs.

Originally from California, Thomsen has been a part of the Kearney community for 14 years. She has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry and most recently held the position of member relations manager at another credit union in Kearney.

“Her extensive experience, commitment to member service and to the Kearney community were exactly the qualifications we wanted in the person to replace our retiring branch manager,” said President and CEO Keith Kauffeld.

Thomsen is a volunteer with Junior Achievement and was a part of the Leadership Kearney Class No. 23 in 2015. She is also an active volunteer with Kenwood Elementary PTO serving on various event committees.

Harms’ responsibilities include assisting members with their consumer lending, home equity and home equity line of credit needs while working closely with Thomsen to build membership.

A McCook native, Harms attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has made Kearney his home since then. He has seven years of experience in the banking industry including opening new accounts, assisting members with loan products, compliance and customer service. “His years of well-rounded experience make him extremely valuable to our overall mission of serving the needs of our members,” said Mark Priess, director of consumer lending.

Harms enjoys working in and being a part of the community. Most recently he has been a Kearney Chamber representative, Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army volunteer and also participates in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1937 to serve the professors and faculty members of the University of Nebraska. Today, individuals eligible for membership include University of Nebraska faculty, staff, volunteers, students, alumni and their families. The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union has over 11,000 members and over $140 million in assets. It offers members a wide variety of full-service consumer banking products and services through a network of three offices located in Lincoln and Kearney. To learn more, visit www.nufcu.org.