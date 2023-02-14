Earlier this week, NSP received information that David Wengler, who had absconded from discretionary parole in March 2022, was living at a residence in Orleans. This morning, the NSP SWAT Team served a search warrant at the residence of 316 S. Maple St. in Orleans.
Wengler, 40, was taken into custody without incident. Wengler had been on parole following a sentence for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, use of a firearm to commit a felony and assault by a confined person. He was lodged in Phelps County Jail.