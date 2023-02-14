ORLEANS – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Orleans man who had absconded from parole supervision.

Earlier this week, NSP received information that David Wengler, who had absconded from discretionary parole in March 2022, was living at a residence in Orleans. This morning, the NSP SWAT Team served a search warrant at the residence of 316 S. Maple St. in Orleans.

Wengler, 40, was taken into custody without incident. Wengler had been on parole following a sentence for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, use of a firearm to commit a felony and assault by a confined person. He was lodged in Phelps County Jail.