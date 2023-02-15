LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as the next round of winter weather affects the state today and tomorrow.

The latest snowfall projections show the potential for several inches of snow across southern and southeast Nebraska. Cold and windy conditions are also expected across the entire state.

“After some great weather last weekend, we need everyone to get back into the winter driving mindset,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you’re traveling today or tomorrow, use the tools available to stay safe on the roads.”

All travelers are encouraged to monitor the forecast with local media and check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov before starting to travel.

Some important tips for winter travel include:

• Know Before You Go – Check Nebraska 511.

• Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

• Don’t Crowd the Plow.

• Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions.

• Wear a seat belt every trip and every time.

Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.