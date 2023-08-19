LINCOLN — The summer driving season is winding down and the Nebraska State Patrol is joining numerous law enforcement agencies in this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The effort runs through Labor Day weekend.

“This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we close out the summer travel season, let’s make any final summer road trips safe by following the speed limit, wearing a seat belt, avoiding distractions, and always driving sober.”

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during the next two weeks as part of the campaign, which marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers will perform high-visibility patrols in all parts of the state as part of this operation.

So far in 2023, troopers have arrested more than 670 drivers for driving under the influence. Almost half of those arrests — 290 —have occurred since Memorial Day.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation–Highway Safety Office.

NSP also urges all motorists to be prepared for several high-volume traffic events in the next few weeks, including the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, the Guardians of Freedom Airshow in Lincoln, and Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Plan ahead for travel to any of those events and be prepared for slow traffic around the venues.

“Our state is set to play host to several incredible events in the next couple weeks,” said Col. Bolduc. “Plan ahead, be patient with the increased traffic volume, and enjoy these experiences that show off our great state.”