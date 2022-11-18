NPPD's Kearney Power Project open house reveals pros, cons of proposed powerline route

KEARNEY — Rick Tighe lives at 302 Northview Drive. It’s a rural address that’s near one of the small rural neighborhoods that are gradually being encroached by the city of Kearney.

For the past several years, the Remington Subdivision has steadily expanded to the northwest — closer and closer to the Glenwood Corner convenience store and closer still to the Clearview Subdivision.

But it wasn’t the encroachment of the city’s people and neighborhoods that worried Tighe on Thursday. He was worried about the possibility of a large powerline passing beside his south lot line.

“There are a lot of kids in the Clearview neighborhood, so I would be worried that they might start trying to climb up the power poles,” Tighe said.

He was among Kearney-area residents who weighed in Thursday afternoon at the Younes South Conference Center as Nebraska Public Power District continued the push for what it’s labeled the Kearney Power Project.

The project aims to link two of Kearney’s important electrical substations with a six- to nine-mile 115 kV transmission line. NPPD said that linking the substations will increase the Kearney electrical transmission system’s capacity to meet increasing energy demand and further enhance reliability and resiliency in the Kearney area.

Last month NPPD kicked off the Kearney Power Project by inviting interested Kearneyites to look at the plans and ask questions of NPPD engineers and other personnel connected to the project.

On Thursday, the Kearney Power Project shifted to its second phase. NPPD communicated with landowners and stakeholders to determine whether they’ve correctly charted the preferred route of the transmission line.

The proposed route would start at the Tower Substation in southwest Kearney. The 115kV line would stretch north, paralleling 30th Avenue until turning east toward Second Avenue and the Clearview Subdivision. NPPD’s preferred route would turn north when it reaches the Clearview neighborhood, but the alternate route would skirt the south side of Clearview.

Tom McCarty, a resident of Clearview, said the transmission line’s route seems to be cutting things short, especially if NPPD pursues the alternate route. McCarty is concerned how close the line might come to his home that’s on the southwest corner of the Clearview Subdivision.

Roger and Judy Piasecki live in a small neighborhood that’s just west of the CMH Interiors business that’s at 5804 Second Ave.

Neither of the Piaseckis is worried the powerline might come too close to their home. They said they’re more or less neutral regarding the Kearney Power Project; however, Judy said it feels good living in a city that’s planning ahead for growth.

“The Kearney Power Project is a good thing, they’re looking to the future,” Judy said.

Although the first and second phases of the Kearney Power Project have been an opportunity to learn and comment, the next phase will involve a thorough review of NPPD’s planning process. That session before the Nebraska Power Review Board will be in January, said Paul Brune. The next step will be a formal public hearing format. A 30-day comment period will follow NPPD’s pitch to the Power Review Board.

For more information about the project and to stay involved, visit www.kearneypower.nppd.com.