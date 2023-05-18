COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has finalized the route for the Kearney Power Project, which will provide a necessary path for a new 115 kilovolt transmission line between two local substations.

“Public input was critical in developing the final line route, and we’re grateful for the community’s participation in the open houses and public hearing,” said NPPD Project Manager Paul Brune. “As we start the next step of the process, we will work closely with landowners to determine how we can best minimize impacts to their property.”

NPPD will soon begin contacting property owners along the route to keep them informed of the process. This will give them an opportunity to ask additional questions, provide any additional property information and offer insight on land-use.

Right of Way agents will also discuss right-of-entry agreements with each landowner, which will allow NPPD to conduct environmental assessments, survey activities, engineering assessments and structural spotting assessments.

Crews will also be utilizing drones to conduct surveys along the route in preparation for construction of the new line.

The city of Kearney is rapidly growing, and the current transmission system is facing high electrical demand. The approximately eight-mile long 115 kV transmission line will provide a necessary path between the Kearney TechOne substation on the east side of Kearney and the Tower substation on the west side, according to the NPPD press release.

The new line will increase the system’s transmission system capacity to meet increasing demand and further enhance reliability and resiliency in the Kearney area. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in fall or winter of 2024 and to be completed in spring 2025.

A map of the final route and additional information on the Kearney Power Project can be found on kearneypower.nppd.com.