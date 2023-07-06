ELM CREEK — There will be a planned outage for customers in the village of Elm Creek from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, according to media relations specialist Grant Otten of Nebraska Public Power District.

Crews need to make repairs to equipment located inside the substation that serves Elm Creek, and in order to make the repairs they will need to cut power to the substation. These repairs will help ensure the substation can continue to reliably serve NPPD's customers in Elm Creek.

NPPD has worked with local officials to schedule the outage and additional contact will be attempted to affected customers prior to the outage. If a customer has a concern, NPPD is available at 1-877-ASK-NPPD.