OMAHA – U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that Catherine Gibson, 45, of North Platte, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for her role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Gibson to 46 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

According to the court’s press release, in February and March 2021, Gibson was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in western Nebraska. As part of the conspiracy, on both Feb. 22 and 23, 2021, Gibson sold approximately 28 grams of meth to an informant. On March 3, 2021, law enforcement searched Gibson’s rental car and located approximately 110 grams of meth (actual) and 10 fentanyl pills.

On the same day, officers searched Gibson’s residence in Alliance and located an additional approximately 92 grams of meth. Gibson told officers that she picked up meth and was bringing it to Alliance to sell.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.