North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery

KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return.

Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veteran who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.

Sanders served in the Marines for over 10 years and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Along with smoking and chewing tobacco, Sanders also experienced damage to his teeth after being injured by explosives during his service.

“I’ve had issues like broken teeth and just shattered and stuff like that,” Sanders said.

Dr. Kenneth Carey with Heartland Oral Surgery in Kearney is a veteran who served as a face and oral surgeon with the U.S. Army. The free smile makeover is a way for Carey and his staff to give back to fellow veterans.

“Tim has done a lot for the country and for the people here, and he had some needs that really needed to be addressed,” Sanders said.

Serving his country

Sanders was born in Albany, Texas, and he grew up in a military family. His parents and stepdad served in the Air Force, and his uncle was a member of the Navy. Sanders enjoyed extreme sports and martial arts, and he wanted to test himself, so he joined the Marines as part of a delayed entry program in 1997. He attended basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina.

His first duty station was as a firefighter and paramedic in Yuma, Arizona, where he spent three years. In 2001, he was sent to Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he was trained as a noncommissioned officer. In 2003-04, he was deployed to Iraq. Sanders would travel across the entire country putting out fires. When the National Guard began pulling many of their medics out of Iraq, Sanders was selected to become a flight medic.

After his first tour, Sanders was deployed to Afghanistan. He’d been in the country for four months when his deployment was extended, and he was sent back to Iraq for another six to eight months.

He experienced multiple injuries while he served including a traumatic brain injury, a crown in his mouth exploding from an IED explosion and a back injury from a helicopter accident.

He returned to the U.S. in 2005 where he began recruiting for the Marines in North Platte. He left the Marine Crops in 2008.

Helping veterans

After leaving the Marines, Sanders bounced around from different jobs until he started Sacred Oath with Small. He is now the organization’s vice president. The goal of the organization is to connect veterans with one another, with their community and with any resources they might need. They also do monthly potlucks and host a Thanksgiving meal. There are also simple tasks they take on to help veterans.

“We will do anything from like mowing lawns, checking their mail for them, sit there and just talk to them on a daily basis. Just odd jobs if they need help with certain things, will we try to do it. If we can’t, we’ll find people that can,” Sanders said.

For Sanders, it’s important for veterans to know they aren’t alone.

“It is the fact that when you get out, you feel isolated. You feel alone. You feel that there’s no one out there for you. So, to be able to say, ‘Hey, we’re here. Whether it’s just a phone call. Whether it’s if you want to yell and scream, I’ll listen,’” he said.

When Small nominated Sanders for the Veteran Smile Makeover, she told him about it a week later.

“She was like, ‘By the way we put you up for a new smile.’ I went, ‘OK. If we win, great. if not, no big deal.’ It kind of caught me by surprise when we got the phone call that I was actually selected,” he said.

Sanders has undergone dental treatments at Heartland Oral Surgery for the past year. He has had to have the remainder of his upper set of teeth removed and had to have bone grafts and implants for dentures. He began treatments last year, and he is coming to the end of his dental procedures.

“His function wasn’t real good where he was at, and we wanted to be able to get him to be able to chew again and have great function and have something that looks good at the same time,” Carey explained.

For Sanders, being chosen to have his smile transformed has been a humbling experience.

“Before I didn’t smile a lot. ... Now I’m full flesh, all teeth. I don’t care,” he said with a laugh.

Carey recognized another brother in arms who has given back to veterans, and he’s glad he was able to do the same for Sanders.

“I was active duty for almost 12 years, so I want to help out my brother in arms. It just comes down to that. Once people get out of the Army, Air Force, Navy, things like that, Marines, it’s hard to get good care. ... It shouldn’t be that way. It should be very easy to get care for soldiers, but they have a hard time finding access to care,” Carey said. “They give a lot of service to the country, and they need to be taken care of.”